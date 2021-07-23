Floyd Mayweather’s fitness studio translates the boxer’s routines into workouts for everyone

Mayweather Boxing incorporates strength building, muscle conditioning and cardio exercise into its workouts.

The fitness studio created by Floyd Mayweather gives people a feel for the high-intensity workout programs and routines he used to become the championship boxer he is today.

"It not only is learning the skill of boxing but it’s also making fitness really fun and enjoyable," shared Alyssa Kent, head coach at Mayweather Boxing.



Whether working out on the bags or on the treadmills, the goal is a full-body burn with skills that go beyond the gym.

"What sets us aside from every other gym is you get to come in here and put your wraps on. Put your gloves on and you instantly feel like you're in a fight," Kent explained. "Everyone has their own fight and their own battles that they go through in a day. I think this is definitely a good metaphor for I can persist. I can be resilient through anything in life, including a 45-minute, kick-butt workout."

Some of the classes offered at Mayweather Boxing are for beginners with no experience and others, like the power circuit class is made for everyone.

"Anyone can do this workout and feel like a champion. It was really like a natural flow and even though I've never boxed, I feel like I could get in the ring and fight someone. Who doesn't want to hit things?" said Kent.

The St. Petersburg location is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, it is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.



LINK: More information about Mayweather Boxing and Fitness in St. Petersburg is available at https://mayweather.fit/st-petersburg/ . Click here for additional locations.

