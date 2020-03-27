Ford donates 500 face shields to Sarasota Memorial Hospital

article

Sarasota Memorial Hospital received 500 plastic, FDA-approved face shields from Ford on Friday.

"With our supplies dwindling and all of the uncertainties ahead, donations like these are priceless,” said Sarasota Memorial Health Care System CEO David Verinder. “Thank you, Ford, for making this protective gear. We appreciate all that you are doing to help protect America’s healthcare workforce.”

RELATED Sarasota Memorial Hospital physician tests positive for COVID-19

Ford’s U.S. design team is creating transparent full-face shields for medical workers and first responders across the country.

The face shields fully block the face and eyes from accidental contact with liquids and when paired with N95 respirators can be a more effective way to limit potential exposure to coronavirus than N95 respirators alone.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital was one of the first hospitals to receive the donated masks.

If you feel sick:

Advertisement

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map