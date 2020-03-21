Sarasota Memorial Hospital physician tests positive for COVID-19

article

A doctor with Sarasota Memorial Hospital tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The physician has been in self-quarantine since late Tuesday after coming in close contact with a community member who tested positive for COVID-19. The physician did not require hospitalization and will be monitored at home for 14 days.

On Saturday, Sarasota Memorial Health announced that three more patients at their hospital tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of positive patients in the hospital to five. Four other patients previously diagnosed with the virus have been treated and released.

According to the hospital, patients and staff who had close contact with the physician in the days before he self-quarantined are being notified. Although the physician was not symptomatic while working, three clinicians who worked closely with him have been asked to stay home as a precaution and self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. All others are considered low risk for infection and will be monitored for symptoms.

The total number of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital is 10. More than 250 other people tested in the past few weeks have been negative.

The five patients who remain hospitalized have been in isolation since their admission, cared for by doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists trained in appropriate infection prevention and control measures.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

