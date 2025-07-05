Forklift fire spreads to about 20 cars inside Tampa salvage yard, 1 person hospitalized: HCFR

The Brief A fire at a Tampa salvage yard damaged about 20 cars and left one person hospitalized, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. Investigators say a forklift started on fire before spreading to nearby cars. Crews were able to get the heavy smoke and flames under control in less than an hour.



Around 20 cars were damaged, and one person was hospitalized after a forklift started on fire at a salvage yard in Tampa, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Fire crews say they are still on scene working to put out the fire by using foam to extinguish lingering hotspots.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Crews were able to get the heavy smoke and flames under control in less than an hour.

Lightning in the area forced the two aerial trucks to temporarily pause operations and crews say they faced water supply issues initially.

What's next:

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.