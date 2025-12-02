Former Brooksville church youth leader charged with 35 counts of child porn possession

The Brief A former youth leader at a Brooksville church has been charged with 35 counts of child porn possession, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. Jordan Williams was arrested on Sept. 26 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) learned that the suspect might be in possession of child porn. Investigators also found multiple items of evidence, including a child-like sex doll. Williams told investigators when they confronted him about it that it was "a cheaper sex toy."



A former youth leader is now charged with 35 counts of child porn possession after the Hernando County Sheriff's Office says detectives found more illegal files on the man's phone.

The backstory:

Jordan Williams, 28, was arrested on September 26 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) learned that the suspect might be in possession of child porn.

Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies then established probable cause for a search warrant at Williams' Spring Hill home on Argyll Drive.

PREVIOUS: Brooksville church youth leader arrested on multiple child porn charges

Williams confirmed to investigators that he was the owner of the account in question, and he told them that he would use a popular social media site to access and view child porn content.

Investigators also found multiple items of evidence, including a child-like sex doll. Williams told investigators when they confronted him about it that it was "a cheaper sex toy."

What they're saying:

Hernando County deputies said Williams was a youth leader at VineLife Church in Brooksville. The pastoral staff at the church released the following statement after hearing about Williams' arrest back in September:

"This morning, Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis shared on social media about the arrest of Jordon Williams on multiple counts of child pornography. Jordon was further identified as the youth leader at Vinelife Church in downtown Brooksville. This situation is heartbreaking and deeply serious! We will cooperate fully with law enforcement in their investigation.

Jordon Williams was not, and never was, an employee of Vinelife Church. He was a volunteer in the teen ministry with a current background check. Our priority is the safety and care of all people, especially children. As a church, we have policies in place to protect our children, including background checks of all volunteers and employees, video cameras throughout the building, and rules about not being alone with minors.

As this is an ongoing investigation, we know very little, and we will make an official statement when it is appropriate.

Please join us in prayer as we pray for all of those who have been impacted by this situation."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is being asked to contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477 or submit a tip online.

At Williams' first court appearance, his bond was set at $22,000.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube