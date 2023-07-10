Former Buc Leonard Fournette accused of speeding, racing motorcycle when vehicle caught fire on I-275: report

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Leonard Fournette may have been racing a motorcycle on I-275 when his vehicle burst into flames, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

According to the report, a witness told troopers that a Black Dodge Durango, driven by Fournette, passed him on I-275 at a high rate of speed shortly after 10:30 a.m. on June 30.

The witness said that he saw the Durango and a motorcycle racing and changing lanes when a fire erupted from the bottom of the Durango causing it to slow and pull over to a stop on the left shoulder of the interstate near E. Fowler Avenue.

The report goes on to state that the witness said the motorcycle did not stop and continued traveling north on I-275.

The trooper who responded to the fire says Fournette told him that he had been having vehicle problems recently.

The fire was put out by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and Fournette was not injured in the fire, according to the FHP report.

The Durango has extensive fire damage, and Fournette took to social media where he shared a video of the burned car after the fire was extinguished.

"Man it was one of those days today," Fournette said in an Instagram post. "But I would like to thank God, my car caught on fire while I was driving, but I am still blessed."

Fournette was a part of the Buccaneers' Super Bowl-winning team in 2021.