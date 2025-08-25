Former Bucs DL Will Gholston joins Sickles coaching staff

The Brief Former Buccaneers defensive lineman Will Gholston joined the Sickles High School football coaching staff over the summer. Gholston spent 12 seasons with the Bucs, winning Super Bowl LIV during the 2020-21 season.



When Drew Humphrey decided to go out for the Sickles High football team in the Spring, the soon-to-be senior was just excited to put on pads for the first time.

But the baseball player turned defensive lineman couldn't have imagined that the man in charge teaching him the position would have a Super Bowl ring.

"You can't not be excited for that," Humphrey said.

That is just what happened when, over the summer, former

Buccaneers defensive lineman Will Gholston joined the Gryphons' coaching staff.

"I would've never expected to be in this role," Gholston said.

"I thought I would've been somewhere with my feet up in a cabana, but now I'm coaching."

Having some experience coaching his son's youth team, Gholston decided, while he tested NFL free agency, he could help the Gryphons and second-year head coach Xavier Bolden.

"He's come with a wealth of knowledge from a technique standpoint, a scheme standpoint and from being a guy in the locker room," Bolden said.

Now, Gholston is bringing his 12 years of NFL experience back to the Friday night lights of Hillsborough County.

"I'm seeing it from a different angle, and I think it's like a full circle moment," Gholston said.

"He drives you," said Humphrey. "He gets you to do things when you're tired, but he gets you to do them and we're better for that. He's a Super Bowl champion so it's hard to argue with that."

The backstory:

While not on an NFL roster currently, Gholston is not retired as he keeps his NFL future alive.

"If they call, I'm going to answer the phone for sure," Gholston said.

"I love football, that's why I'm out here."

In the meantime, Gholston is more than happy to trade his helmet for a coach's headset this season and help the Gryphons.

"I'm upset that I'm this passionate about it because I didn't think I would be," Gholston said. "But I'm excited to be able to be around a group of young guys that's willing to learn."

