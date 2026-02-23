Expand / Collapse search
Former Citrus County Sheriff Charlie Dean passes away at 86

By
Published  February 23, 2026 4:41pm EST
Citrus County
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office. 

The Brief

    • Former Citrus County Sheriff and Florida lawmaker Charlie Dean passed away at age 86 on Monday morning.
    • He served as sheriff for 16 years before serving as a member of the Florida House of Representatives from 2002-2007 and the Florida State Senate from 2007-2016.
    • Funeral service plans for the former sheriff have not been announced yet.

INVERNESS, Fla. - The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is mourning the loss of former Sheriff Charles "Charlie" Dean Sr., whose career in public service spanned nearly four decades in law enforcement and legislative branches.

What we know:

Dean Sr., who passed away early on Monday morning at the age of 86, served as the Citrus County sheriff for 16 years.

"Sheriff Dean led Citrus County from 1980 to 1996, a period marked by tremendous growth and change. His leadership helped shape the identity of the Sheriff's Office, strengthening its connection to the community and laying the groundwork for the agency we know today," a statement from the Citrus County Sheriff's Office read.

After serving as the sheriff, he took his passion for advocacy to Tallahassee, where he served as a member of the Florida House of Representatives from 2002-2007 and the Florida State Senate from 2007-2016.

What they're saying:

Current Citrus County Sheriff David Vincent spoke of Dean Sr. as both a mentor and a pillar of the community.

"Charlie Dean was a force of nature," Sheriff Vincent said. "He had a way of lifting people up simply by being in the room. His leadership, his heart, and his love for this community shaped generations of deputies and citizens."

Dean Sr. is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judy, and their two children, Shannon and Charlie, and three grandchildren: Charles III, Austin and Claire.

What we don't know:

Funeral service plans for Dean Sr. have not been announced yet.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Citrus County