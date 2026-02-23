Florida education leaders voted to add the fall of Venezuelan leader to high school lessons about communism

The Brief Florida education leaders voted unanimously to add the capture and fall of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro to high school lessons about communism. The Florida Board of Education says the update will be included in textbooks for the next school year. Supporters say the change reflects a historic global event and honors the experiences of political refugees in Florida classrooms.



Florida students will soon be learning about the dramatic removal and capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro as part of their high school history curriculum.

The move comes less than two months after U.S. forces removed Maduro from office.

"This oppressive regime that has torn so many families apart can be toppled," said Anastasios Kamoutsas, Florida’s Commissioner of Education.

What we know:

The Florida Board of Education voted unanimously last week to add information about Maduro’s rise and fall to the state’s history of communist standards, which were approved last fall.

State leaders said they wanted to move quickly, as textbook approvals for the upcoming school year are approaching.

"We want to make sure that our students here in Florida are ultimately equipped to continue to oppose communism whenever it threatens the very foundation of our great nation," said Senior Chancellor Paul Burns with the Florida Department of Education.

Board members acknowledged the situation surrounding Maduro remains fluid.

"But as things are changing, and of course, you said the textbooks are going to be printed, but we're still able to come back here and talk about anything that's coming from this, correct?" asked Daniel Foganholi during the discussion.

The board indicated future updates could be made if necessary.

What they're saying:

Supporters applauded the decision and suggested the curriculum could expand further if other communist regimes fall.

"I was hoping maybe in the next few months or the next year, we might have another update, and we could do Cuba next time," said Grazie Christie.

Advocates say the lessons carry personal meaning for many Florida families.

"Florida's classrooms include children of Cuban and Venezuelan political refugees. Their families carry stories of lost freedom, silenced voices, and empty seats at the table. They deserve an education grounded in truth," said Kathleen Murray, the state education director for Citizens Defending Freedom.

Education leaders say Florida is likely the first state to formally include Maduro’s capture in classroom instruction.

What's next:

State officials say teachers will receive training over the summer on how to teach the new material.

The updated lessons are expected to appear in textbooks for the next school year.