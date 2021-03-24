Former director of national intelligence says upcoming Pentagon UFO report reveals technology ‘we don’t have’

The massive $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief package signed by former President Donald Trump into law in 2020 triggered a countdown to a deadline by which the director of national intelligence and the secretary of defense must provide lawmakers a report on what is known about UFOs.

Buried within the thousands of pages of legislation under the "Committee Comments" section of the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, a stipulation requested a report to senators on intelligence and armed services committees regarding any information surrounding UFO sightings and whether they present any potential threat.

While the exact nature of the purported extraterrestrial threats were previously unknown, former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe spoke with FOX News’ Maria Bartiromo on Monday, saying "there are a lot more sightings" than the public is aware of.

Ratcliffe said there have been objects observed by U.S. military craft and satellites that have achieved forms of flight that would normally be impossible with any known human technology.

"When we talk about sightings, we are talking about objects that have seen by Navy or Air Force pilots, or have been picked up by satellite imagery that frankly engage in actions that are difficult to explain," he continued.



"Movements that are hard to replicate that we don't have the technology for. Or traveling at speeds that exceed the sound barrier without a sonic boom," Ratcliffe explained.

According to the stipulation within the legislation, the information is sought out by a government program known as the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP) Task Force.

"The Committee further directs that, within 180 days of enactment of this Act, such individual shall develop a strategy for security and counterintelligence collection that defines the capability requirements, responsibilities, and processes for security and counterintelligence for domestic military installations and other domestic military facilities," according to the legislation.



The Select Committee on Intelligence wrote that the report must include:

"A detailed analysis of unidentified aerial phenomena data and intelligence reporting"

"A detailed analysis of unidentified phenomena data"

"A detailed analysis of data of the FBI, which was derived from investigations of intrusions of unidentified aerial phenomena data over restricted United States airspace"

The report is expected to reach the Senate’s hands by the end of June.

Last year, the U.S. government declassified and released videos which show encounters between UFOs and U.S. Navy pilots in 2004 and 2015.



In September, the U.S. Navy acknowledged that videos showing the 2004 and 2015 UFO encounters by U.S. Navy pilots were released by former Blink-182 singer Tom DeLonge and published by The New York Times were of real "unidentified" objects.

"The Navy considers the phenomena contained/depicted in those three videos as unidentified," Navy spokesman Joseph Gradisher told The Black Vault, a website dedicated to declassified government documents.

After the release of the videos, reports surfaced of a top-secret Pentagon program conducting classified briefings for more than a decade, analyzing various encounters between military craft and unidentified aerial vehicles.

In July, the Pentagon stated that the program was disbanded, but a Senate committee report from June revealed spending on a program called the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force.

FOX Television Stations reported in June of last year that U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio had requested a detailed analysis on the findings of the task force.



The reveal of both the task force’s existence, as well as Rubio’s data request, came in a June 17 Select Committee on Intelligence report authored by Rubio on the Intelligence Authorization Act.

In regards to Ratcliffe’s comments on unexplained technology observed by U.S. military personnel and detailed in the upcoming report, at least one scientist can attest to having observed something similar.

Astrophysicist and former consultant for the UFO program since 2007, Eric W. Davis, told the New York Times in July of last year that he gave a classified briefing to the Defense Department agency in March 2020 regarding "off-world vehicles not made on this Earth."

This story was reported from Los Angeles. FOX News contributed.