Former longtime radio DJ Jack Harris proposes Bay area 'Walk of Fame'

Former longtime radio DJ Jack Harris is proposing Tampa Bay's very own version of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"We were in Toronto and I saw they had a walk of fame and it was at that point I thought why do they have one, and we don't have one. We've got so many famous people from the Bay Area," Harris explained.

Harris says Tampa needs its own walk of fame.

There already are a number of local historical figures honored along the Tampa Riverwalk, but Harris said his idea will celebrate celebrities with major national name recognition.

Other cities like Nashville and St. Louis also have similar attractions.

Harris thinks Curtis Hixon Park or Julian B Lane would be prime spots for the proposed walk of fame. According to Harris, funding could come from a wealthy benefactor or sponsorships.

The Tampa Riverwalk could be a good spot for the walk of fame according to Harris.

"It'll be a great attraction for tourists as well as local people who want to see who famous people are, that are from here," he said.

He plans to take the idea to the Tampa City Council on June 5.