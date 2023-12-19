Former Double Tree Hotel in Tampa to be imploded ahead of Westshore Interchange project

article

Some Tampa residents near West Cypress Street may wake up to a loud boom overnight.

The Florida Department of Transportation said they are planning to demolish the former Double Tree Hotel, located at 4500 West Cypress Street in Tampa at around 1:30-2 a.m. Wednesday.

The property will be used as a staging area for the Westshore Interchange construction project, according to officials.

The demolition contractor will be using the implosion technique to destroy the building, and transportation officials said it will be like a thunderstorm that will last for about 10-12 seconds.

FDOT said neighbors near the site have been notified about the implosion, so they aren't startled. Traffic on the interstate will also be shut down several hours prior to the implosion.