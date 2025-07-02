Former Florida deputy accused of sending nude photos to detective he thought was teen girl

The Brief Kenan Ural, 31, is accused of sending nude photos of himself to an undercover detective posing as a teen. Ural is a former Lee County deputy, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office. The FBI is also investigating Ural's alleged criminal activity.



A former Florida deputy is in serious trouble with the law after investigators say he solicited someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

The backstory:

According to the Maritn County Sheriff's Office, Kenan Ural, a 31-year-old former Lee County deputy, sent nude photos of himself while chatting online with an undercover detective posing as a teen.

Investigators arrested Ural in Lee County on charges of transmission of harmful material to a minor, solicitation of a minor, and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

Mugshot of Kenan Ural. Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office.

What's next:

Authorities say Ural will be extradited to Martin County to face charges.

Detectives are searching for more possible victims, according to the sheriff's office. The FBI is also investigating.