Former Florida prison guard gets 6 life sentences for raping, choking children

article

A former Florida corrections officer will now spend the rest of his life behind bars after a judge handed down multiple life sentences following his conviction for sexually abusing and strangling two young children.

James Touchton, 40, had previously worked for the Florida Department of Corrections at Lowell Correctional Institution in Marion County, though he lived in Inverness.

In March 2019, two children, both under the age of 12, came forward to report they had been sexually abused by Touchton. Citrus County Sheriff's detectives interviewed the victims, who detailed multiple incidents of abuse.

RELATED: Polk Co. sheriff may seek extradition from China for man who allegedly had child porn, 'baby sex toys'

"He used his authority over these two juveniles to manipulate them into unspeakable acts," Sheriff Mike Prendergast said after Touchton's arrest. "A possible lifetime in prison sentence for James Touchton is nothing in comparison to the physical and emotional harm he has inflicted on his victims."

Prendergast said Touchton remained in custody from the time of his arrest in 2019 until his trial this week.

On Thursday, a jury found Touchton guilty of six counts of capital sexual battery on a child under 12, and two counts of domestic battery by strangulation.

RELATED: Tampa man accused of revenge porn, sex with a minor, pleads guilty to lesser charges

Touchton was then sentenced to six consecutive life sentences for capital sexual battery, along with two consecutive five-year sentences for domestic battery.

The sheriff applauded the jury's decision, saying justice had been served.

"Touchton will spend the rest of his life in prison and will never be able to abuse another child. While this can never undo the harm done to [the victims], I hope they will find solace in knowing Touchton will spend the rest of his life in prison," Prendergast said.