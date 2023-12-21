Former Hardee County deputy arrested for animal cruelty

article

A former deputy with the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office has turned himself in to authorities to face charges of animal cruelty.

Nicholas Anthony Zotto, 29, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies say Zotto abused dogs at his boarding facility weeks after he was ordered to shut down the business.

Zotto was charged with animal cruelty on Nov. 2 after video surfaced of him hitting and dragging a dog he was watching a his boarding facility, Pawsome Sitters located at 515 46th St. W. in Palmetto.

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say between Nov. 18 and 29, Zotto agreed to board two dogs for money, despite being ordered by Manatee County Code Enforcement to stop conducting business at this residence.

When the owner picked the dogs up, deputies say the animals looked sick and in pain.

According to MCSO, a veterinarian said the dog was suffering from open sores and extreme dehydration.

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives say while in Zotto’s care, the dog was left in a confined space and sat in its own filth for a while.

An arrest warrant was issued for Zotto earlier this week.

Officials say Zotto posted a $1500 bond.