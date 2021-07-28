Former Hillsborough Sheriff Cal Henderson will be laid to rest Wednesday

article

The funeral services for former Hillsborough County Sheriff Cal Henderson will begin Wednesday morning in Riverview.

A procession to The Regent will bring traffic delays between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. in the areas of Lithia Pinecrest Road from Bryant Road to Bloomingdale Avenue and westbound Bloomingdale Ave. to Watson Road.

The funeral is set to begin at 11 a.m. The sheriff's office said the celebration of life is open to the public.

Henderson passed away on the morning of July 16 at the age of 77. He served as the sheriff of Hillsborough County from 1992 and 2004.

Henderson began his law enforcement career with the Tampa Police Department in 1965, then joined the US Border Patrol two years later before serving with the CIA in South Vietnam.

In 1969, he was hired by the sheriff's office as a patrol deputy, and rose through the ranks, eventually serving as the major in each of the agency's operational divisions. He was promoted to colonel of the enforcement operations department in 1985.

Advertisement

Henderson is survived by his wife, Jeanne, who still lives in Hillsborough County. He also leaves behind his daughter, Sheri Portalatin, two grandchildren, David and Vanessa Portalatin, and his two sisters, Jackie Truesdell and Troy Taylor.

