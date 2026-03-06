Man arrested after argument leads to deadly parking lot shooting at Lakeland pool hall: Police

article

The Brief Kevin Lamont Reed Jr., 23, was arrested and faces a second-degree murder charge after a parking lot shooting left a 48-year-old man dead outside a pool hall early Thursday, according to the Lakeland Police Department. Police say Steven Magee was shot multiple times in the parking lot of Wally’s Poolhall in Lakeland shortly after 12:30 a.m. and later died at the hospital. Investigators say the two men argued outside the business, and despite Magee appearing to back away with his hands up, Reed allegedly fired multiple shots before leaving the scene.



The backstory:

Investigators say the shooting happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Wally's Poolhall, located at 1136 E. Main St. Officers arrived to find Steven Magee lying on the sidewalk unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Lakeland Regional Health, where he later died.

The suspected shooter, Kevin Lamont Reed Jr., 23, was taken into custody at his home around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Detectives say both Magee and Reed had been inside the pool hall earlier Thursday night but did not interact while inside the business. Reed had been there with two women and went outside shortly after midnight, while Magee walked out around 12:28 a.m.

Dig deeper:

According to witness statements, an argument began between the two men outside. One of the women reportedly tried to hold Reed back as the disagreement escalated.

Police say Magee began backing away with his hands up, appearing to try to de-escalate the situation.

Reed allegedly followed Magee and pushed him before briefly turning as if to leave. Investigators say Reed then turned back, pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds at Magee.

Magee then drew his own firearm and returned fire as he was falling to the ground, according to detectives. Reed left the scene in a vehicle.

Officers found a gun near Magee when they arrived. When Reed was arrested later that night, detectives found another firearm believed to have been used in the shooting.

Reed faces charges of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.