Former Lakeland commissioner accused in deadly shooting to be sentenced

The former Lakeland city commissioner who was charged with second-degree for shooting and killing a homeless man back in 2018 will learn his fate Monday.

Michael Dunn is accused of killing the man who was stealing a $15 hatchet from dun’s Army surplus store.

Surveillance video shows Dunn grabbing the man as he leaves his shop and points his gun right at him.

Police said Dunn shot the man twice in the torso. The man died at the scene.

Dunn was facing life in prison, but back in March, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter with a firearm.

PREVIOUS: Video shows Lakeland store owner confront, kill suspected shoplifter

FOX 13 spoke with dun’s defense attorney right after that hearing. He said Dunn was remorseful about what happened.

"He took a life and he knows that. And of course, he's remorseful for that. He felt, at the moment it happened, that he had to. But, you know, with reflection and looking back on it, you get a better insight. You know, we all do things in the heat of the moment, spur of the moment and a reaction. And it's sad. It's sad that any life was lost. And for that family and also, of course, the Dunn family has been impacted by that," Mark O’Mara, Dunn’s defense attorney said.

PREVIOUS: Former Lakeland commissioner pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2018 shooting

Dunn has been out on bond and on house arrest since the shooting.

Advertisement

Dunn’s charge of manslaughter with a firearm carries a maximum sentence of 17-and-a-half years in prison.