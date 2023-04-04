Former President Trump returns, speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Florida following arraignment in New York

Following his arraignment in a New York courthouse, former President Donald Trump returned to his Palm Beach, Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, Tuesday evening.

Once there, he gave remarks for his presidential campaign in front of at least 500 prominent supporters who were invited, with some of the most pro-Trump congressional Republicans expected to attend.

This all comes after the former president pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts after a grand jury's indictment over hush money paid during his 2016 presidential campaign. The arraignment lasted about an hour after he arrived at the courthouse just before 1:30 p.m.

Dates were set for the next hearing and deadlines for discovery at Trump's arraignment. The district attorney’s office must turn over all its information to his lawyers, and motions, which include any requests to shift the venue or dismiss the case outright. That process usually takes months.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 04: Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom with his attorneys Joe Tacopina and Boris Epshteyn (R) during his arraignment at the Manhattan Criminal Court April 4, 2023 in New York City. Trump pleaded not guilty t Expand

Trump’s legal team hasn’t commented on their next steps in the investigation, though it’s common for defense attorneys to ask for a venue change or file a motion to dismiss the case as premature.

Trump is due in court again on Dec. 4, 2023.

Meanwhile, Trump is facing several other legal investigations from Atlanta to Washington that are pressing forward.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.