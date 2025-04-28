Former Rowdies standout Yann Ekra returns to team as coach

The Brief Yann Ekra, a former Rowdies player, has returned to the team as a coach. Ekra retired as one of the most decorated players in USL Championship history, creating a path to coaching. He says his new job is to get the best out of his players every day.



When former Rowdies' midfielder Yann Ekra decided to hang up his cleats, they didn’t stay hung up for very long.

Once the most tenured player in USL Championship history, Ekra knew exactly what he wanted to do with his life after playing soccer: coach it.

What they're saying:

"That was the natural pathway for me because, even being a player, I was always interested in the game, coaching and what was behind that," Ekra said.

While playing for the Rowdies from 2019 to 2023, Ekra began working towards earning a coaching certificate from U.S. Soccer.

"Just because you are a player doesn't mean you are a coach. You have to learn," Ekra said.

READ: Eagles White House visit: Super Bowl champs meet with President Trump

Dig deeper:

And learn is exactly what the veteran midfielder did.

After retiring as a player in 2023, Ekra spent 2024 coaching at the youth level before the Rowdies reached out with an opportunity to join their staff this season.

"It's a dream, honestly," Ekra said.

Now, just two years removed from making his final appearance as a player, Ekra was once again making his professional debut in familiar colors.

"To be able to work with the organization you played in is amazing," says Ekra. "And I think it even gives you more passion."

What's next:

Though Ekra isn't too far removed from his playing days, don't expect him to put on a number seven jersey and come off the bench, as he is happy in his new role.

"It's their turn," said Ekra. "I'm here to help them push through and get ready for Saturday."

Now, Ekra helps his former teammates get the best out of themselves, while they bring out the best coach in him.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: FOX 13’s Sean Barie collected the information in this story.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: