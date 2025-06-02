Former teen mom helps young mothers make memories to last a lifetime

The Brief Simmo Clicks for Grad Pics is a program from the nonprofit Mentoring Agency for Maternal Adolescents, or M.A.M.A. It is taking professional photos of teen moms and their children to serve as lifelong memories and inspiration. The professional photos were taken by TGM Luxury Studios.



Photos of teen moms dressed in caps and gowns proudly posing with their babies aren't just for Instagram. They’re for inspiration.

"We are offering five high school seniors the opportunity to have professional cap and gown photos done with their babies," said Altrichia Cook Wilcox, MSW founder and president of the Mentoring Agency for Maternal Adolescents Inc.

The backstory:

It's all part of Simmo Clicks for Grad Pics, a program from the nonprofit Mentoring Agency for Maternal Adolescents, or M.A.M.A.

"I want this photo to serve as physical proof that, hey, I have something to look forward to," Wilcox said. "This is the beginning of a new start."

Wilcox founded the organization. She was once a teen mom herself and knows the road isn’t easy.

"Wherever they may go, I want it to just be a reminder that success is my only option, and I will keep moving forward to achieve greatness," Wilcox stated.

Dig deeper:

Studies show only about 50% of teen moms graduate from high school and Wilcox wants to flip that narrative.

"I think that this is super important because they can have an actual physical memory," Wilcox explained. "Of where they started so that when they continue to defy the odds. They will be able to look back and say, I really did that."

The professional photos were taken by TGM Luxury Studios.

"I'm hoping that they remember that people do love them, care about them, and want to make sure that they have great opportunities even though they're going through their own challenges right now," Titus Moye, TGM Luxury Studio owner said.

For these teen moms, the opportunity means more than just a photo.

What they're saying:

"Many people don't get this opportunity and I'm just very blessed to know that people are on my side," said Nakya Nicklow, teen mom. "You know someone's here to support me and my child."

"It's like for like memory purposes or when they like look back at it, it could be like, oh, my mama did it and she did it for us," Dyman'e Johnson, teen mom.

"To have good memories," said teen mom Frankkie Bond. "And know that I did this with a son."

A simple photo that could frame a lifetime of motivation.

The Lakeland-based organization has a lot of other events for young moms. Click here for more information.

The Source: This story was written with information gathered by FOX 13 photojournalist Bryan Gray.

