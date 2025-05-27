Bay Area nonprofit offers hands-on training in a fast-growing industry

The Brief Amskills offers hands-on training for manufacturing jobs that are quickly returning to the U.S. and in high demand. Each boot camp includes technical training, industry certifications, and guaranteed job interviews and with a 65% hire rate. From veterans to the homeless, even those in partnership with Metropolitan Ministries, the program is changing lives.



In Pasco County, a quiet revolution is taking shape, one that doesn’t require a college degree, but still leads to a promising career.

"We're offering all kinds of skills in the trades, specifically in what's called mechatronics, which is fixing and building machines, industrial maintenance, robotics," Tom Mudano, president CEO of AmSkills said.

The backstory:

AmSkills is a non-profit offering two-week Career Discovery Bootcamps, hands-on training for manufacturing jobs that are quickly returning to the U.S. and in high demand.

"These are the top jobs that are needed in the Tampa Bay region," Mudano explained. "So, a lot of people don't know about these jobs, but it's a great opportunity to get into public works, utilities, stormwater, as well the manufacturing industry."

Dig deeper:

Each bootcamp includes technical training, industry certifications, and guaranteed job interviews and with a 65% hire rate, it’s six times better than the national average.

"This is all new to me, so this is a new experience," said participant Diana Espinal. "I've been enjoying it. It's a lot of fun."

From veterans to the homeless, even those in partnership with Metropolitan Ministries, the program is changing lives.

What they're saying:

"I have a couple of friends that went through here and they both got amazing jobs and it's just, you know, I've got a family that I need to take care of," participant John Graham said.

Participants aged 18-72 have walked through the doors to have a future with purpose.

"All types of technical programs that get you real skills to launch careers in the manufacturing and public works industries," Mudano said.

For many, college isn’t the path and in Pasco County, AmSkills proves that success doesn’t come from a classroom, it comes from opportunity.

What you can do:

Click here for more information about AmSkills or to sign up for a future boot camp.

