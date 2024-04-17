Fort Meade offers $75,000 in facade grant funds for homes and businesses to eliminate blight

Home and business owners within the commercial corridor and downtown area can now apply for a facade improvement grant.

"If I were to give a logo for our restaurant it would be, 'Kike's Restaurant: Where friends and family meet,'" said Gina Koumoulis.

It's what Koumoulis says her mom and pop's restaurant is all about. Kike's Egg House has been open for 10 years now in Fort Meade.

"Being in a small town has its ups and downs, but we've managed to do well," said Koumoulis.

All that time requires upkeep, which is why she applied for the city's Community Redevelopment Area's lottery facade improvement grant last year.

READ: 84-year-old Lakeland woman blown away by community's generosity after losing home to fire

The grant offers $75,000 of tax funds split 50-50 between homes and businesses to eliminate blight.

"The residents and visitors certainly appreciate the aesthetic improvements," said Dustin Burke, Interim City Manager. "So to see how it'll attract businesses, it's too soon to say, but we're hopeful."

Residents can qualify for up to $3,000 and businesses can qualify for up to $5,000.

"We put it to good use. Fixing the exterior of the building and getting new gutters," said Koumoulis.

READ: Demolition begins on historic Winter Haven baseball stadium to prep for renovations

Koumoulis says she hopes this kind of program is made possible in other small towns because she's seen a major improvement in her city.

"It shows that we care about you. We want to do something for our place, our town," she said.

It's the second year in a row that the lottery program is being offered.

Anyone who received a letter in the mail can obtain a ticket by visiting Fort Meade City Hall in person and inquiring at the customer service desk. Contact Jennifer Noe at jnoe@cityoffortmeade.com or call 863-285-1100.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter