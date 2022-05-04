Foster homes needed for Pitbulls, bully breed rescue dogs as Polk County shelter fills up

The Polk County Bully Project, which rescues Pitbulls and other bully breeds, is desperately looking for foster homes, and finding them quickly could help save lives. Otherwise, he founders said the future could be dire for many dogs.

"Ultimately, they could be euthanized for space," Shannon Medina, one of the co-founders, said.

Many of the dogs that end up at the Bully Project come from Polk County Animal Control, which does not directly adopt out Pitbulls because of potential liability.

Instead, the county hands the bullies over to the rescue which evaluates them, works with them and places them in forever homes. Right now, the Polk County Bully Project is full.

The rescue is caring for 25 dogs and has placed another 50 in foster homes. Its founders are worried that if it doesn’t find more homes quickly, it won’t be able to take in any more dogs, which could mean that dogs would be put down or simply abandoned by their owners.

"When we don’t have a single open spot for a dog here, we have to send those people away," said Angie Lorio, the other cofounder of the project. "They probably drive down the street and put the dog out of the car. That is the most difficult thing, to say no."

Polk’s Pitbull problem isn’t getting any better. As the county’s population grows, so does the number of unwanted dogs, including bullies.

The project is petitioning the county for as many low cost space/neuter vouchers as possible, which would be used for all breeds. Details are still being worked out.

If you want to foster a bully, visit https://www.polkcountybullyproject.org/.