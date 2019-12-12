FOUND: 82-year-old retired LPD deputy chief found safe after 2 day search

article

UPDATE: Investigators say Clarence Grier was found safe Friday in St. Petersburg. Read our updated story by clicking here.

---------

PREVIOUS: Police in Lakeland say a missing elderly man – a retired deputy chief with the agency – may be headed north.

Clarence Grier, now 82, suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s. He was last seen Wednesday afternoon leaving a home near W. 8th Street in Lakeland.

That evening, LPD issued a silver alert, asking the public to be on the lookout for him and his red pickup truck. Today, they say a license plate reader spotted the truck north of Ocala.

Police say he does have family in Sparta, Georgia, and could be headed that way. But they are asking the public to continue to be on the lookout for him.

Grier is described as a black male, last seen wearing jeans and a black jacket. He is likely driving a red 1998 Ford F-150 with license plate ID49LX.

According to LPD, Grier served 34 years with the agency, retiring as deputy chief.