Former Lakeland Police Deputy Chief found safe after going missing for 2 days

The former deputy chief of Lakeland Police has been found safe after he went missing for two days.

Clarence Grier, 82, had been missing since Wednesday and had last been seen driving north of Ocala.

His disappearance concerned friends and family, since Grier suffers from Alzheimer's and dementia.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Grier was found Friday at a Wawa in St. Petersburg.

According to LPD, Grier served 34 years with the agency, retiring as deputy chief.