The Brief Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels and his foundation, Mom2JD6, are supporting local families this Thanksgiving, marking their first charity initiative in the Tampa Bay area. The California-based foundation is partnering with the Tampa Bay Fashion Foundation to help over 150 families in the Silver Oaks and Columbus Court housing developments get Thanksgiving staples next week.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels and his foundation, Mom2JD6, are supporting local families this Thanksgiving, marking their first charity initiative in the Tampa Bay area.

"We’re finally getting that footprint in Tampa!" the quarterback’s mom, Star Daniels, told FOX 13 Wednesday.

Tampa Bay Thanksgiving food giveaway

Big picture view:

While Jalon Daniels and his foundation have hosted holiday giveaways in California and Kansas in the past — all places he’s lived before — next week marks their first mission in the Sunshine State.

The quarterback’s foundation, Mom2JD6 — named in honor of his mother, Star Daniels — is partnering with the Tampa Bay Fashion Foundation, a local charity run by Taneka Bowles, wife of Bucs head coach Todd Bowles.

S.O.U.L. Food Market shopping experience

Dig deeper:

For three days next week, more than 150 families in the Silver Oaks and Columbus Court housing developments will get to shop for Thanksgiving staples at the Tampa Bay Fashion Foundation’s S.O.U.L. Food Market.

Instead of pre-packed boxes of non-perishable foods, the market approach is designed to give families a sense of agency and normalcy.

"So this particular model allows them to, again, feel like they're part of their own shopping experience," said Star Daniels. "They also get the things that they know that they're going to need, and then they can supplement with whatever on their own."

Next week, the family will be on-site, helping local organizers.

"We're going to show our faces, and we're going to continue to show our faces so that everyone knows that his foundation is here," Star Daniels said.

Jalon Daniels family charity journey

The backstory:

As the Daniels’ family heads to Detroit for Sunday’s game against the Lions, they told FOX 13 they’re proud of all the quarterback’s accomplishments — on and off the field.

"Yes, it still feels like a dream that, for me, I'm sitting here going, I remember when this eight-year-old was saying he wanted to do it and here we are,'" Star Daniels said. "So, definitely. Still magical. Still magical."

Future Mom2JD6 Tampa Bay events

What's next:

This Thanksgiving giveaway is just the beginning: Star Daniels said planning is in the works for more Mom2JD6 events in Tampa Bay in the future.