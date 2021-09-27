Foundation provides funding for programs that uplift kids, families

A private foundation in Sarasota County has given millions of dollars to help improve the lives of vulnerable children.

For Kristi and Jim Indermark, the financial help given by the Wilson-Wood Foundation to the Florida Center for Early Childhood helped make their family dreams a reality.

The Indermarks adopted their daughter, Kaylee, after becoming the little girl's caregiver when Kaylee was only 3.

"She's an amazing kid, full energy, full of life," said Jim. "She runs the house. At least she thinks she does."

The process of raising her was made easier with the help of The Florida Center for Early Childhood in Sarasota. They provide programs for children from birth to age 10.

Christy Skoglund, the CEO for the Florida Center for Early Childhood. says they help families of children with disabilities and get in-home help to set them up for success.

The center is able to help more than 3,000 children a year thanks to organizations like the Wilson Wood Foundation, a private family foundation that was started 40 years ago to provide funds to non-profit agencies in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

"We've given away probably a little over $12 million and that's what our asset base is worth today," said Susan Wood, executive director of the Wilson-Wood Foundation.

The family foundation was created by Hugh and Mary Wilson. Susan's parents John and Sadie Wood joined the couple 10 years later.

"He saw the rewards that it was doing in the community. So he decided that he would also fund it and coming from a poor background and had made a success of his life," explained Wood.

The foundation gives out about 30 grants a year, helping more than 150 organizations provide services to families.