Four arrested in violent robbery at New Port Richey park, police say

Four suspects were arrested Friday for robbing and attacking two people at Sims Park in New Port Richey, police said.

The New Port Richey Police Department said Jaquez Geovantah Osborne, Tayson Carter Jr., Jayda Butler and a juvenile female, whose name has not been released, were all arrested.

The two victims, a male and female, were physically attacked by a group of four suspects around midnight on May 17, according to investigators. The group also took off with several items from the victims.

Both were taken to the hospital for their injuries, the police department said.

After authorities said once they were able to identify the suspects, Osborne, Carter Jr., Butler and the juvenile were all arrested for second-degree robbery.