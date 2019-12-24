3 dead, 4 children taken from home after double murder, suicide: Lakeland PD
LAKELAND, Fla. - Four children may be spending Christmas Eve in unfamiliar surroundings after police found them at the scene of an apparent double murder and suicide, according to Lakeland PD.
Officers took the four children to the police station from a home on Atlanta Avenue, where the bodies of three adults were found.
They said the children were physically unharmed. It was unclear where the children would stay Christmas Eve.
