Four-vehicle crash closes I-75 southbound lanes in Sarasota

article

A “very significant” crash has closed all lanes of southbound Interstate 75 in Sarasota and blocked some northbound lanes, too.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the scene of the crash is along I-75 at the Fruitville Road exit. The Florida Highway Patrol says one of the vehicles involved is a concrete mixer truck, and the crash spewed "a large quantity" of concrete mix across the highway.

"Deputies on scene believe this crash will cause delays for several hours. It will likely impact evening commuters as well," the sheriff's office tweeted.

Two people were taken from the scene as trauma alerts, deputies added.

Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area.