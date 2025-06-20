Fourth of July travel could reach 'historic' levels in Florida, AAA says

The Brief The Independence Day travel period could set records in 2025, according to AAA. AAA projects 72.2 million domestic travelers nationwide, including 4.6 million Floridians. Gas prices are lower as of June 20 compared to the same date last year.



The Fourth of July travel period could be a record-breaker nationwide and in Florida, according to new projections released by AAA.

How many people will travel for July 4?

By the numbers:

AAA says about 72.2 million people nationwide will travel domestically during the Independence Day travel period, which runs from June 28 through July 6.

The projection marks an increase of 1.7 million travelers over 2024 and 7 million compared to 2019.

In Florida, AAA says nearly 4.6 million people will travel for the holiday, broken down as follows:

Road trip: 4 millionUp from 3.9 million in 2024

Flying: 329,762Up from 325,471 in 2024

Other modes: 203,629Up from 188,809 in 2024

File: Tampa traffic

Gas prices in Florida

As of Friday, June 20, Florida drivers are paying an average of $3.14 per gallon for regular gas, according to AAA – slightly less than the national average of $3.21.

The average price of gas in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater area is $3.17 per gallon, down from $3.63 on this date a year ago.

AAA warns prices at the pump could fluctuate over the next two weeks, with the cost of crude oil surging last week amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

Best and worst times to drive

Dig deeper:

AAA also put out a list of the best and worst times to be on the road if you're driving during the upcoming holiday travel period.

Best times to drive

Saturday, June 28: Before 10 a.m.

Sunday, June 29: Before 11 a.m.

Monday, June 30: Before noon

Tuesday, July 1: Before 2 p.m.

Wednesday, July 2: Before noon

Thursday, July 3: Before noon

Friday, July 4: Before noon

Saturday, July 5: Before 11 a.m.

Sunday, July 6: Before 11 a.m.

Worst times to drive

Saturday, June 28: Noon-5 p.m.

Sunday, June 29: 2-4 p.m.

Monday, June 30: 2-6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 1: 3-6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 2: Noon-9 p.m.

Thursday, July 3: 2-6 p.m.

Friday, July 4: Noon-7 p.m.

Saturday, July 5: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, July 6: Noon-6 p.m.

The Source: This story was written with information from AAA.

