FOX 13 and Metropolitan Ministries team up for holiday '$13 for 13' donation drive

This is the most challenging holiday season ever for Metropolitan Ministries. Due to layoffs and furloughs from the pandemic, as many as 30,000 more families will seek assistance with food and toys for their children. To help that growing need, FOX 13 and Metropolitan Ministries are once again teaming up for $13 for 13.

Between December 1-15, if you donate $13 online to the cause, your gift will be matched. Each donation will go towards providing meals to 13 people in need.

For information on how to donate to $13 for 13, click www.MetroMin.org/1313

Metropolitan Ministries will also be collecting food and toy donations at their holiday tent and other drop-off locations across the Tampa Bay area.

The most-needed items include turkeys, hams, yams and cereal. They will need 100,000 toys to get through the Christmas season.

For information on the holiday tent, drop-off locations and how to get help:

www.metromin.org/holiday-central

For information on ways to give:

https://www.metromin.org/holiday-central/ways-to-give/

For information on gift registries:

https://www.metromin.org/our-holiday-gift-registries/

For information on how to host a drive:

https://www.metromin.org/how-you-can-help/host-a-drive/, call (813) 209-1034, or email at drive.coordinator@metromin.org.

To shop in the online store:

https://secure.metromin.org/site/Ecommerce?store_id=2143&_ga=2.57250602.1273207017.1603218650-1020183259.1591815832

For information on how to volunteer:

https://www.metromin.org/holiday-central/volunteer/

