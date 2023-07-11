FOX 13 teams up with Publix for tools for back to school

article

Students and teachers are preparing to head back to class.

For many families, it's a struggle to afford basic learning materials for their kids and many teachers are using their own money to provide resources.

But you can help them out.

FOX 13 is once again teaming up with Publix for the Tools for Back to School register campaign.

From July 12 through July 23 customers at participating Publix stores can donate at the registers while grocery shopping.

