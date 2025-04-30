FOX 13's SkyTower upgrade will improve radar ahead of hurricane season

The Brief FOX 13 SkyTower got a major upgrade that will improve radar accuracy. The tower hadn't been updated in nearly a decade.



FOX 13's SkyTower radar will now be much more accurate and have more capabilities thanks to a major update.

According to FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber, technology has advanced since the last time SkyTower was upgraded, about eight years ago.

"So what we have done is we've now put in some of the latest technology, which gives us a much more dynamic pedestal and system that we have in there," shared Weber.

FOX 13 viewers will notice more accurate radar during the rainy season and hurricane season. FOX 13 engineers say the upgrade will mean the data coming from SkyTower will be much more defined and meteorologists will be able to collect information faster.

How does FOX 13's SkyTower work?

The well-known Tampa landmark is 200 feet tall. At the top of the tower, there's radar equipment that sits inside an air-conditioned room.

There is a pedestal that sits above the radar equipment. The pedestal holds a dish that spins around and gathers data.

"That is what's inside of what people have always referred to as a golf ball. It is a radome. And inside of that is really some highly technical equipment in there, very large equipment. And, that is really the heart of what is making all this work," explained Weber.

