FPL employees spend day renovating Palmetto Youth Center

Some Florida Power and Light employees had a busy day on Wednesday, but instead of doing electrical work, they did volunteer work. More than 40 volunteers from FPL spent the day renovating the Palmetto Youth Center as part of FPL’s “Power to Care” program. “It is a program where we go out into the community and give back for all the things we have for ourselves,” explained Ra Dowling, FPL area manager.

The volunteers helped paint walls, laid new flooring, put new furniture together, and painted the playground. They did all of it in just one day. FPL donated $10,000 worth of equipment such as computer desks and whiteboards and painting materials.

Reggie Bellamy, the executive director of the Palmetto Youth Center said, “There is a lot of changes going on in our community. There are a lot of challenges going on in our community and we want to provide a safe haven for our youth.”

They are also helping refurbish the computer lab. “To have a science lab where we can have science experiments and emphasis on STEAM and have a technology lab where they can go in and do research, study things that are going to impact their next steps in life, it’s an exciting opportunity to impact the youth life,” Bellamy explained.

“This morning when we saw those kids, it just warms your heart that they are excited,” Dowling explained. “And I think not just for what we’re doing for them, but they are also seeing people give back and seeing what they can do as they become adults.”

The students will get to see the improvements when they come to the youth center on Thursday.