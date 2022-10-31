Fragrance and flavor research company looks to Florida Poly for top talent

Florida Polytechnic University set out to draw in big tech companies with world-class STEM programs and graduates in Polk County. Now, Florida Poly has landed its first big firm, with hopes that more will follow.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc . (IFF) just broke ground at Florida Poly for its new Citrus Innovation Center.

The internationally known Fortune 500 company has 50 research labs around the country where it makes flavors and fragrances for everything from food to perfumes.

"It is a big thing for the university," Dr. Randy Avent, the university’s president, told FOX 13. "We were created to help grow a high-tech economy here in Florida, and this is a good step towards that direction."

Avent hopes that other companies will follow in IFF’s footsteps.

The university wants to be a high-tech hub for the region and attract other companies with similar clout.

IFF scents are used in hundreds of well-known perfumes, scents, and laundry detergents. Its flavors end up in bread and a multitude of drinks.

"Everywhere you look, there is one of our products somewhere," said IFF Tech Scientist Sergio Haro-Larios.

IFF is expected to benefit from the partnership because it will be able to tap into the university’s talent pool

"We don’t really have digital or data science engineers in our company right now," said Natalie Mordt-Sullivan, an IFF flavorist.

IFF plans to give students internships and possibly jobs.

The company has already donated $125,000 for student scholarships and research.