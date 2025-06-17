The Brief Sandy's MusicGirls, a free camp, exposes music to over 100 kids each summer. Participants take classes for violin, cello, piano, ukelele and percussion. In the afternoons, they collaborate to create their own music. Registration for summer camps begins months prior to the summer.



Each summer for over a decade, around 100 kids and teens get exposed to music through a free camp from Sandy's MusicGirls.

"Being able to be exposed to so many instruments and so many musical things, it's awesome. It's so much fun," Sandy's MusicGirls camp counselor Izzy Miller said.

Miller started as a participant before making the jump to counselor. The program began in 2014, and was founded by Steve Morrison.

Big picture view:

"Sandy was my wife, and she was a very gifted musician," Morrison said. When she passed away in 2014, I started Sandy's MusicGirls to carry on her legacy."

The original idea was to create a scholarship, but one of Morrison's close friends suggested and offered to help run a camp. The legacy of the program is teaching girls music skills and building creativity and self-esteem.

"We feel like it's really important to help girls unleash their musical identity, so they can just do whatever they want with music," Love & Faith Franco said.

This is the fourth year that the identical Franco twins have attended. They've loved music since they were younger and look forward to participating each summer.

The camp is broken up into two weeks. A three-day camp is held for girls ages 6-9, followed by a week-long camp for girls ages 10-19. Participants take classes for violin, cello, piano, ukelele and percussion. In the afternoons, they collaborate to create their own music.

"Learning music is really hands-on. You take in that joy of music through your hands and your lips. It just becomes a part of you," Morrison said. "If we start kids out early with the love of music, we hope that it will stay with them for the rest of their lives."

The non-profit camp is made possible through donations and sponsorships.

What's next:

Sandy's MusicGirls also holds group classes, performances and offers scholarships throughout the school year.

Registration for summer camps begins months prior to the summer.

