Lakeland expanding traffic camera enforcement at intersections, school zones

The Brief The City of Lakeland will soon install eight new red light cameras, along with 14 speed detection cameras in school zones and eight additional license plate readers. City officials say the technology helps fill in gaps since officers can't be everywhere at once. The new cameras are expected to be up and running by the end of the year.



More red light cameras, school zone speed cameras and license plate readers are coming to Lakeland.

By the numbers:

Plans approved by city leaders call for eight new cameras at intersections, along with 14 speed detection cameras in school zones and eight additional pole-mounted license plate readers.

Fourteen new speed detection cameras are coming to school zones in Lakeland.

Where will the cameras go?

Dig deeper:

New red light cameras will be installed at the following intersections:

Memorial Blvd. @ Brunnell Parkway

Florida Ave. @ George Jenkins Blvd.

MLK Jr Ave. @ George Jenkins Blvd.

Memorial Blvd. @ N. Florida Ave.

Bartow Rd. @ New Jersey Rd.

Bartow Rd. @ E. Orange St.

Kathleen Rd. @ 14th St.

Massachusetts Ave. @ E. Parker St.

Speed detection cameras are set to be installed near the following schools:

Lincoln Academy

Crystal Lake Elementary & Middle

Philip O’Brien Elementary

Southwest Middle

North Lakeland Elementary

Lakeland High School

Lakeland Highlands Middle

Sleepy Hill Elementary

What they're saying:

City officials say the technology helps fill in gaps since officers can't be everywhere at once.

"It'll help us reallocate our resources," LPD Capt. Cheryl Kimball said. "We can't be at every school. There are only so many of us and with this technology we can be at other places, and it'll help the community because in times they need a police officer, the chances increase of actually seeing us."

What are the penalties for violations?

Drivers caught on camera running red lights or speeding at an intersection will face a $158 fine – the same as the city's existing enforcement zones.

The fine for driving more than 10 mph over the speed limit in an active school zone will be $100.

The city says signs will be posted to alert drivers when they enter a monitored intersection, and officers review each potential violation before citations are mailed.

When will the new cameras go live?

What's next:

The new cameras are expected to be up and running by October, with a 30-day grace period before drivers begin facing fines.

To view an interactive map showing the locations of current and future traffic cameras, click here.

