Free flu shot clinics available for Hillsborough County students

This month, Hillsborough County schools will be offering free flu shots for students.

Health officials with the Florida Department of Health say they have seen a spike in the number of flu-like illnesses in students who attend public and private schools throughout Hillsborough County.

It was just last month those state health officials reported Hillsborough as having the highest number of flu outbreaks of any county in the state.

To combat the number of growing cases in Hillsborough schools, the district has teamed up with the Department of Health to host a nine-day free flu shot clinic at different schools around the county.

The first event takes place Tuesday evening. Those clinics can be found at the following locations:

Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sickles High School, 7950 Gunn Hwy, Tampa, FL 33626

Thursday, Dec. 12, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., King High School, 6815 N 56th St, Tampa, FL 33610

Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Jefferson High School, 4401 Cypress St, Tampa, FL 33607

Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Riverview High School, 11311 Boyette Rd, Riverview FL 33569

Thursday, Dec. 19, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Plant City High School, One Raider Place, Plant City, FL 33563

A parent or legal guardian must accompany students. The flu shots are first-come, first serviced while supplies last.