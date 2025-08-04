Free study in Florida aims to calm dogs’ storm anxiety

The Brief Up to 30% of dogs experience storm anxiety, leading to dangerous behaviors and health risks. A free clinical trial in Florida is testing a new medication to help pets stay calm during storms. Pre-screening for the study closes at the end of August.



Florida’s frequent thunderstorms are more than just loud—they can be terrifying for dogs. The American Kennel Club estimates that 15% to 30% of dogs nationwide suffer from storm anxiety, which can cause behaviors ranging from frantic pacing to physical harm.

Now, a local study is offering pet owners a potential solution. Tempest, a clinical research program, is testing a new daily medication designed to reduce fear and stress in dogs during storm season.

"This is the third and final summer pets can enroll for free," said Dr. Erin Cantwell, a veterinarian at Brandt Vet Clinic in Nokomis and one of 15 clinical investigators in the trial.

How the study works

Owners who register their dogs complete a behavioral survey, then receive either the medication or a placebo to administer every 12 hours. After each storm, they record their dog’s response.

"The more pets we have, the more information we have," Dr. Cantwell said. "That’s how we’ll know what this drug can do in the future."

Results will be submitted to the Food & Drug Administration’s Center for Veterinary Medicine for potential approval.

Why you should care:

For dogs like 7-year-old Tammy, adopted from Suncoast Basset Rescue, storm anxiety can feel like a full-blown panic attack.

Owner Jill Powers said she’s tried everything from "putting her in a closet away from the windows" to using a Thundershirt—nothing worked. Medications that require advance dosing are also difficult. Powers enrolled Tammy last summer.

"When I heard about this drug that's designed specifically for dogs, that's what made me interested in it." Powers said.

What you can do:

Pet owners can enroll their dogs in the Tempest Dog Storm Study through the end of August. If successful, this treatment could eventually be available nationwide.