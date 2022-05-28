Freedom's not free, you got to earn it’: Vietnam War pilots reunite in Tampa

Those who flew helicopters during the Vietnam War gathered in Tampa this week for their annual meeting

Through his grizzled voice, the stories Vietnam helicopter pilots like Art Price tell still echo decades later.

"I flew 1275 hours of combat time," Price said. "There’s always fear, you’re a fool if you’re not afraid and in your combat," he added.

He was just 19 years old, flying an attack helicopter over the jungles of a foreign land. Any flight could've been his last.

"There was action every day," he said.

This week he and fellow chopper pilots are meeting in Tampa for their annual Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association meeting. These aren't just friends, they're brothers bonded through battle.

READ Bay Area man commemorates two-time P.O.W. father on Memorial Day

"Freedom's not free, you got to earn it. I’ve lost a lot of brothers that gave everything," Price said.

Advertisement

For these pilots, they remember it all like it was yesterday some even have it tattooed on their skin. This Memorial Day, they want to make sure no one ever forgets.