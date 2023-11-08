French manufacturer destroys counterfeit high-end speakers in Tampa

A manufacturer based in France called L-Acoustics sent their people to Tampa where fake speakers were seized.

With sledgehammers and saws they beat and cut the knock-offs into little pieces.

L- Acoustics makes large speakers and amplifiers that are used for concerts and other events. Their equipment has been used for years at the Hollywood Bowl and other famous venues.

Late last year, L-Acoustics won a court judgment against Tampa’s Seven Sounds Music, which supplies audio equipment for local events. According to court documents, the owner of Seven Sounds hired Chinese companies and told them exactly how to build speakers that would look like L-Acoustics equipment.

As part of the judgment against Seven Sounds, L-Acoustics was allowed to seize the Chinese knock off speakers and amplifiers. They destroyed the counterfeit equipment while TV news cameras rolled.

L-Acoustics representatives said the knock-off’s damage their brand, and they don’t sound as good for people who buy tickets to concerts.

"It’s hurting people who are trying to make a living and enjoy entertainment and trying to invest in products they think are real," said B.J. Shaver, L-Acoustics directer of sales for the Americas.

The company’s Chief Legal Counsel, Laurent Ostogski, told FOX 13 news that the counterfeit equipment is potentially dangerous. He said the rigging that suspends the heavy speaker arrays above the stage were made with inferior parts and materials.

"That’s 400 pounds, on top of somebody. Yes, it will kill somebody, clearly," he said.

"Millions of the fake speakers are out there," said the owner of Seven Sounds, Mauricio Linero, during a call with FOX 13 News on Wednesday.

The actions L-Acoustics took were excessive, according to the owner.

"It could have been settled with a cease and desist letter," said Linero.

L-Acoustics representatives said they may take future legal action against others who are dealing in counterfeit versions of their equipment. They said they hope other manufacturers will also fight counterfeiting.

Their destruction of the knock-off speakers in Tampa was to raise awareness. Shaver said they also got, "a little peace of mind to know that we’ve removed 136 [counterfeit] speakers from the market."