Friends of DJ killed during Tampa road rage shooting call for transparent police investigation

Community members and clergymen are calling on the Tampa Police Department to release the name of the person who shot and killed their friend, a well-known DJ, during a road rage incident.

The backstory:

The shooting occurred near East Fifth Avenue and North 22nd Street on Friday.

Police are still determining how it all unfolded, but they said there was a verbal argument between Dedrick Sykes and the shooter before shots were fired. No charges have been filed.

"The community should be outraged and nervous that perhaps you might cut somebody off on the interstate, and you may die, and you don't give somebody a license to kill," said Pastor Elvis Piggott, who is facing an aggravated assault charge after an incident with a Tampa City Council candidate's family.

Tampa police said they aren't releasing the shooter's name to ensure the integrity of the investigation, though they state the shooter acted in self-defense.

What they're saying:

However, Sykes' friends assert he wasn't an aggressive person.

"I've never heard this man raise his voice in my lifetime of knowing him," said Reginald Brown. "He's never raised his voice. I barely know what he sounds like half the time. DJ ShyGuy is literally who he is."

"I've never seen him angry. Never heard him raise his voice," said Ashley Gooden. "He's always cool, calm, and collected. Everybody loves him."

"We have family members, people who have called me, texted me. Who is this person who has killed someone and can be covered?" said Dr. Darren Jones.

Pictured: Dedrick Sykes.

The other side:

Tampa police told FOX 13 the shooter stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. They said he didn't show signs of impairment.

They also confirmed he was not a current on-duty, off-duty or retired Tampa Police officer or other law enforcement officer.

What's next:

They are currently working with the state attorney's office to determine what charges, if any, may be filed.