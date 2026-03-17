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Friends horrified after finding and removing snake from Airbnb bed

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Published  March 17, 2026 11:06am EDT
Florida
FOX 13 News
Friends find snake inside Airbnb bed

Friends find snake inside Airbnb bed

A group of friends had to remove a snake from the bed of the Airbnb that they were staying at in Punta Gorda.

The Brief

    • A visit to a Punta Gorda Airbnb ended with a surprise for a group of friends.
    • The video, which was posted on Storyful, shows one of the guests finding a baby Python.
    • He gathered his courage along with a tee shirt and carefully grabbed the snake from the bed.

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. - A group of friends was staying at an Airbnb in the Punta Gorda area when they discovered a snake curled up under the covers.

The video, which was posted on Storyful, shows one of the guests finding the baby Ball Python.

He gathered his courage along with a tee shirt and carefully grabbed the snake from the bed.

READ: Video: Florida police 'ham-per' escape of speedy pig after hilarious 'hoof pursuit'

What they're saying:

The woman who shared the video, Mary Chandler Hicks, told Storyful that this was an unforgettable experience.

"I’m never recovering from this," Hicks wrote on social media.

The group was able to safely bring the snake outside.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by Storyful.

FloridaPets and Animals