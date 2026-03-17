Friends horrified after finding and removing snake from Airbnb bed

The Brief A visit to a Punta Gorda Airbnb ended with a surprise for a group of friends. The video, which was posted on Storyful, shows one of the guests finding a baby Python. He gathered his courage along with a tee shirt and carefully grabbed the snake from the bed.



A group of friends was staying at an Airbnb in the Punta Gorda area when they discovered a snake curled up under the covers.

The video, which was posted on Storyful, shows one of the guests finding the baby Ball Python.

He gathered his courage along with a tee shirt and carefully grabbed the snake from the bed.

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What they're saying:

The woman who shared the video, Mary Chandler Hicks, told Storyful that this was an unforgettable experience.

"I’m never recovering from this," Hicks wrote on social media.

The group was able to safely bring the snake outside.