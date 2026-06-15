Friends raise more than $400 for friend critically injured in Pasco County crash

The Brief Two boys in Holiday are organizing a neighborhood fundraiser to support a friend who was severely injured. Ten-year-old Asher Thomson remains hospitalized in a medically induced coma following a serious bicycle crash involving two cars. The pair collected more than $400 over three days and plan to continue selling their cold drinks.



Two boys spent Monday afternoon selling cold drinks along a busy Holiday roadway to raise money for a friend critically injured in a recent bicycle crash.

Holiday boys fundraiser efforts

What we know:

Fifteen-year-old Ashton Smith and 11-year-old Phoenix Rife are collecting donations for their hospitalized friend.

"I’ve been out here three days for eight hours straight in the sun," Smith said.

Smith attends Anclote High School, and Rife is a fifth grader at Web of Wisdom School.

"It’s important because he needs support," Rife said. "He’s going through a very hard time right now."

State Road 52 bicycle crash

The backstory:

Last Friday, 10-year-old Asher Thomson was riding his bicycle and trying to cross State Road 52 near Circle K in Hudson when he was hit by a car.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The Florida Highway Patrol stated that a second vehicle then struck the boy.

Hudson investigation details

What we don't know:

While officials confirmed that both drivers stayed at the scene, it has not yet been announced if any charges will be filed in connection with the crash.

RELATED: 10-year-old bicyclist flown to hospital after being hit by 2 vehicles on State Road 52 near Hudson: FHP

Medical recovery and support

What they're saying:

Thomson was flown to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he is in the critical care unit in a medically induced coma.

His family shared that he suffered multiple skull fractures, brain swelling, and severe left leg injuries that nearly required amputation.

Doctors performed two surgeries and continue to monitor his condition.

Courtesy: Jackie Almeida

"I just started praying," he said. "I went on my hands and knees and just started praying that he would be okay."

Smith’s mother, Lori, visited Thomson at the hospital on Monday.

"It’s heartbreaking and very sad," she said. "I know Asher, he’s a loving kid, and he’s going to pull through."

Continued donation collection

What's next:

During their fundraiser, a driver handed Rife a $100 bill, leaving Smith overcome with emotion and gratitude.

"That’s mind-blowing what God can do and what God can change," he said.

Over the last three days, the boys have raised over $400 and plan to keep collecting donations as Thomson's family prepares for a long recovery.

"This money could help him stay alive because it’s really important that he makes it through," Smith concluded.