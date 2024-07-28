Woman stabbed to death in Winter Haven, police asking public for information

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A witness saw a woman being attacked by an unknown man in Winter Haven on Friday night, according to police.

Officials say just before midnight, officers went to the construction area behind the old Banyon Beach motel located at 1630 6th St NW (Hwy 17) after receiving a call about a stabbing.

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, a witness told investigators that a woman was involved in an argument with a man a distance away from where they were standing. The witness told police that they heard the argument and saw the male strike the victim numerous times.

Authorities say the woman started screaming that she had been stabbed, and the witness ran to help as the suspect took off southbound.

The witness ran to find someone to call 911 and authorities arrived within three minutes, according to officials.

The police department says first responders tried to save the 26-year-old woman's life. EMS took the victim to the hospital which is where she died, according to police.

Investigators are asking the public for any information involving the stabbing and death of the woman.

