‘Frogger’ competition show in the works

Why play the game when you can experience it?

The Peacock streaming service is now working on a competition show based on the video game, "Frogger," the 80s classic where the player must try to get a frog to safely hop across a busy street.

The producers of the show are taking elements from the game and recreating them as obstacle courses in real life – everything from traffic to snapping alligators and hungry hippos. Water will be involved as well.

The show will be filmed in Australia starting in May. There is no word yet on a release date, however, they are still casting for it.

Those interested can sign-up at frogger.castingcrane.com.

