Frostproof church surrounded by storm water in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

A church in Polk County won't be holding services because Hurricane Ian left the property surrounding it underwater.

First Hilltop Baptist Church in Frostproof is surrounded by a sea of storm water in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. This is the third time the church has flooded in the last 100 years, and the worst time.

"There is nothing that we can do about that," said Elder Willie Joiner with First Hilltop Church. "We have no control over that situation. All we can do is have a positive mind and concentrate on getting back in the church."

The church has insurance, but no flood insurance. Members said they don’t have flood insurance, because, they said their insurance company told them they are not in a flood plain.

The flooding is so severe that the daycare next door to the church has water lapping at its doors too. Depending on the weather, it could take weeks or longer for the water to recede on its own.

When it becomes feasible, congregants plan to use a pump to get rid of at least some water in the building.