Frostproof crash that killed motorcyclist under investigation 

Mason Chapman, 24, was killed March 4 after his motorcycle crashed into a car on Scenic Highway north of CR 630 in Frostproof, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Chapman was traveling northbound on Scenic Highway at a high rate of speed when a car that was traveling southbound on Scenic Highway turned left into the entrance of a Save-A-Lot store. The motorcycle began to brake, left 50 feet of skid marks before striking the car on the rear passenger side, according to PCSO.

Chapman was ejected from the bike and his body went into the backseat of the car. He was wearing a helmet, but died on the scene.

The driver of the car and her passenger were wearing seatbelts and suffered minor injuries.

According to investigators, it appears that the driver of the car violated the right of way of the bike, however, the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed, which contributed to the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

